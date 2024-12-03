Group 6 Metals’ Bold Recapitalization to Boost Growth

Group 6 Metals Limited (AU:G6M) has released an update.

Group 6 Metals Limited is undergoing a major financial transformation by converting approximately A$67.2 million of debt into equity, significantly strengthening its balance sheet and reducing funding costs. Supported by its senior lenders and the Tasmanian Government, the company aims to revitalize operations at the Dolphin Tungsten Mine in Tasmania. The recapitalization is expected to position the company for profitable operations with completion slated for early 2025.

