Group 6 Metals Appoints New Director Kevin Pallas

Group 6 Metals Limited has announced the appointment of Kevin Pallas as a new director, effective December 4, 2024. Notably, Pallas holds no current interest in securities or contracts related to the company. This strategic appointment is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership team.

