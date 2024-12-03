News & Insights

Group 6 Metals Appoints New Director, Boosts Strategic Holdings

December 03, 2024 — 08:27 pm EST

Group 6 Metals Limited (AU:G6M) has released an update.

Group 6 Metals Limited has announced the appointment of Dale Brendon Elphinstone as a director, with Elphinstone Holdings Pty Ltd controlling a significant number of shares and options in the company. This move could signal strategic developments for investors as Elphinstone Holdings holds over 61 million shares and substantial warrant rights. Investors may find this an intriguing development, given the potential influence on the company’s future direction.

