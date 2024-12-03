Group 6 Metals Announces Director Departure

Group 6 Metals Limited (AU:G6M) has released an update.

Group 6 Metals Limited announces that Johann Jacobs has ceased to be a director as of December 4, 2024. Jacobs, through a related entity, holds significant interests in the company’s securities, including nearly 8.7 million fully paid ordinary shares and various unquoted options. This change in directorship could influence investor sentiment and the company’s strategic direction.

