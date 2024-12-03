Group 6 Metals Announces Director Change and Investment Details

Group 6 Metals Limited (AU:G6M) has released an update.

Group 6 Metals Limited has announced the departure of director Keith McKnight, effective December 4, 2024. McKnight’s investment interests include 390,757 fully paid ordinary shares and various unquoted options through related entities. This transition marks a notable change in the company’s board composition, potentially influencing its strategic direction.

