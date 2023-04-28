Group 1's (GPI) Earnings & Sales Beat Streak Continues in Q1

Group 1 Automotive GPI reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $10.93, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.70. The outperformance can be attributed to higher-than-anticipated revenues from all but the Financial/Insurance segment. The bottom line increased from the prior-year quarter’s $10.81 per share.

The automotive retailer registered net sales of $4,130 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,921 million. Also, the top line rose 7.4% from the year-ago quarter’s $3,844.4 million.

GPI has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote

Quarter Highlights

New-vehicle retail sales increased 12.1% from the prior-year quarter to $1,955.7 million and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,808 million. The gross profit from the unit totaled $186.7 million, decreasing 7.2% year over year but surpassing the consensus mark of $169 million.

Used-vehicle retail sales inched down 0.8% from the year-ago period to $1,348.9 million but outpaced the consensus mark of $1,250 million. The gross profit from the unit was $76.7 million, shrinking 12.6% year over year but topping the consensus estimate of $55 million.

Used-vehicle wholesale sales surged 19.8% year over year to $112 million and came ahead of the consensus mark of $90 million. The unit recorded a gross profit of $2 million, down 28.8% year over year.

In the Parts and Service business, the top line rose 16% from the year-ago quarter to $548.3 million and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $509 million. The gross profit for the segment was $297.3 million, climbing 14.4% year over year and outpacing the consensus mark of $274 million.

Revenues from the Finance and Insurance business tailed off 4.6% from the prior-year period’s levels to $165.1 million, missing the consensus mark of $168 million.

Segments in Detail

In the reported quarter, revenues in the U.S. business segment climbed 8.1% year over year to $3,342.2 million. The segment’s gross profit slid 0.5% to $617.6 million. During the reported quarter, retail new-vehicle, retail used-vehicle and wholesale used-vehicle units sold were 30,883, 34,440 and 7,480, respectively.

In the reported period, revenues climbed 4.6% year over year to $787.7 million for the U.K. business segment. The gross profit was $110.4 million, up 6.3% from the year-ago quarter. During the reported quarter, the retail new-vehicle, retail used-vehicle, and wholesale used-vehicle units sold were 8,766, 10,997 and 2,894, respectively.

Financial Position

Selling, general and administrative expenses were up 10.6% year over year to $462.8 million. Group 1 Automotive had cash and cash equivalents of $21.3 million as of Mar 31, 2023, down from $47.9 million as of 2022-end. Total debt was $1,988.5 million as of Mar 31, 2023, down from $2,082.5 million recorded on Dec 31, 2022.

During the quarter under discussion, GPI repurchased 180,982 shares at an average price of $191.85 per common share for a total of $34.7 million. As of Mar 31, 2023, the company had 14.1 million common shares outstanding.It currently has $128.5 million remaining on its authorized stock buyback program.

Key Releases From the Auto Space

Tesla TSLA reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of 85 cents per share, down from the year-ago figure of $1.07 but outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 83 cents. This marked an earnings beat for the electric vehicle behemoth for the ninth time in a row. Higher-than-expected revenues from its Energy Generation/Storage and Services/Other segments resulted in this outperformance.

Total revenues came in at $23,329 million, witnessing year-over-year growth of 24%. However, the top line missed the consensus mark of $23,472 million. Tesla reported an overall gross margin of 19.3% for the reported quarter. The operating margin came in at 11.4%. Management stuck to its target of around 50% growth in deliveries in the foreseeable future. For 2023, it expects deliveries to reach 1.8 million units.

General Motors GM reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $2.21 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64. Higher-than-expected operating profits from GMNA, GMI and Financial segments led to the outperformance. The bottom line also rose from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $2.09 per share.

Revenues of $39,985 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $38,677.9 million and increased from $35,979 million recorded in the year-ago period. However, the company recorded adjusted EBIT of $3,803 million, lower than $4,044 million in the prior-year quarter. The automaker’s share in the GM market was 8.6% in the reported quarter, down from the year-ago quarter’s 9%.

PACCAR’s PCAR earnings of $2.25 per share for first-quarter 2023 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.82 and rocketed 95.6% from the year-ago figure. Higher-than-expected pretax income from Trucks, Parts and Financial Services segments resulted in the outperformance. Consolidated revenues (including trucks and financial services) came in at $8,473.3 billion, up from $6,472.6 million recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2022.

PACCAR’s cash and marketable debt securities amounted to $5,922.2 million as of Mar 31, 2023, compared with $6,158.9 million on Dec 31, 2022. The company paid cash dividends of 25 cents per share during the reported quarter. Capex and R&D expenses for 2023 are envisioned in the band of $600-$650 million and $380-$420 million, respectively.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.