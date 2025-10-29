Group 1 Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Group 1 Automotive GPI reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $10.45, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.64 but rose 5.6% year over year. The automotive retailer registered net sales of $5.8 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.63 billion. The top line also rose from the year-ago quarter’s $5.2 billion.

GPI’s Q3 Highlights

New vehicle retail sales increased 9.3% from the prior-year quarter to $2.81 billion and topped our projection of $2.78 billion. Total retail new vehicles sold were 57,269 units, which increased 6.5% year over year but missed our forecast of 58,275 units. The average selling price per unit was $50,816, up 5% year over year. The gross profit from the new vehicle retail unit totaled $186.1 million, up 1.6% year over year.



Used-vehicle retail sales rose 11.8% from the year-ago period to $1.85 billion and surpassed our forecast of $1.80 billion. Total retail used vehicles sold were 59,574 units, up 6.6% year over year, lagging our expectation of 61,011 units. The average selling price per unit was $31,112, up 5% year over year. The gross profit from the unit was $85.4 million, down 3% year over year.



Used-vehicle wholesale sales rose 20.5% year over year to $148.4 million and beat our expectation of $128.4 million. The unit incurred a gross loss of $0.2 million against a gross profit of $0.4 million in the year-ago period. In the Parts and Service business, the top line rose 11.2% to $733.9 million and gross profit increased 11.1% to $407.6 million year over year. Revenues from the Finance and Insurance business were $240.9 million, up 12.5% from the year-ago period’s level.

GPI’s Segments in Detail

In the reported quarter, revenues from the U.S. business segment rose 6.5% year over year to $4.28 billion and topped our forecast of $4.10 billion. The segment’s gross profit rose 5.4% to $715 million and beat of our prediction of $696.2 million. During the reported quarter, retail new-vehicle, retail used-vehicle and wholesale used-vehicle units sold were 41,582, 39,636 and 9,984, respectively.



In the third quarter, revenues jumped 20.4% year over year to $1.50 billion for the U.K. business segment, missing our estimate of $1.51 billion. Gross profit was $204.7 million, which surged 17.3% from the year-ago quarter and beat our projection of $199.9 million. During the reported quarter, the retail new-vehicle, retail used-vehicle and wholesale used-vehicle units sold were 15,687, 19,938 and 6,034, respectively.

GPI’s Financial Position

Selling, general and administrative expenses were up 10.7% year over year to $654.9 million. Group 1 had cash and cash equivalents of $30.8 million as of Sept. 30, 2025, down from $34.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. Total debt was $3.47 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025, up from $2.91 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



During the quarter under discussion, GPI repurchased 185,788 shares at an average price of $443.18 per common share for a total of $82.5 million. The company currently has $226.3 million remaining on its authorized stock buyback program.

