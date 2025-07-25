Group 1 Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Group 1 Automotive GPI reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $11.52, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.31 and rose 17.5% year over year. The automotive retailer registered net sales of $5.7 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.55 billion. The top line also rose from the year-ago quarter’s $4.7 billion.

GPI’s Q2 Highlights

New vehicle retail sales increased 15.7% from the prior-year quarter to $2.74 billion but missed our projection of $2.83 billion on the back of lower-than-expected volumes. Total retail new vehicles sold were 55,763 units, which increased 17% year over year but missed our forecast of 57,290 units. The average selling price per unit was $50,557, up 1.1% year over year. The gross profit from the new vehicle retail unit totaled $198.4 million, up 16.6% year over year.



Used-vehicle retail sales rose 27.2% from the year-ago period to $1.85 billion and surpassed our forecast of $1.72 billion, driven by higher-than-anticipated unit sales. Total retail used vehicles sold were 60,240 units, up 22.3% year over year, exceeding our expectation of 58,438 units. The average selling price per unit was $30,713, up 4.1% year over year. The gross profit from the unit was $96.4 million, up 19.5% year over year.



Used-vehicle wholesale sales rose 57% year over year to $163.8 million and beat our expectation of $115.7 million. The unit earned a gross profit of $0.5 million against a gross loss of $1.1 million in the year-ago period. In the Parts and Service business, the top line rose 25% to $718.4 million and gross profit increased 27.1% to $402.8 million year over year. Revenues from the Finance and Insurance business were $237.8 million, up 18.8% from the year-ago period’s level.

GPI’s Segments in Detail

In the reported quarter, revenues from the U.S. business segment rose 6.5% year over year to $4.18 billion but missed our forecast of $4.22 billion. The segment’s gross profit rose 9.1% to $728.7 million but fell short of our prediction of $732.4 million. During the reported quarter, retail new-vehicle, retail used-vehicle and wholesale used-vehicle units sold were 41,067, 39,665 and 9,661, respectively.

In the second quarter, revenues jumped 96.9% year over year to $1.53 billion for the U.K. business segment, beating our estimate of $1.28 billion. Gross profit was $207.1 million, which surged 109.6% from the year-ago quarter and beat our projection of $138.4 million. During the reported quarter, the retail new-vehicle, retail used-vehicle and wholesale used-vehicle units sold were 14,696, 20,575 and 7,369, respectively.

GPI’s Financial Position

Selling, general and administrative expenses were up 29.9% year over year to $646.1 million. Group 1 had cash and cash equivalents of $52.7 million as of June 30, 2025, up from $34.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. Total debt was $3.2 billion as of June 30, 2025, up from $2.91 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



During the quarter under discussion, GPI repurchased 114,918 shares at an average price of $387.39 per common share for a total of $44.5 million. The company currently has $308.8 million remaining on its authorized stock buyback program.

GPI’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Group 1 carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

