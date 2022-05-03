Group 1 (GPI) Earnings & Sales Top Estimates in Q1, Up Y/Y

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. GPI reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $10.81, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.45. The outperformance can be attributed to the higher-than-anticipated sales from the company’s new-vehicle retail, used-vehicle retail and Finance and Insurance segments. The bottom line increased from the prior-year quarter’s $5.57 per share, marking growth of 94.1%.



The automotive retailer registered net sales of $3,844.4 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,767.2 million. Also, the top line rose 27.7% from the year-ago quarter’s $3,010 million.

Quarter Highlights

New-vehicle retail sales increased 15.6% from the prior-year quarter’s levels to $1,745.1 million. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,718 million. The gross profit from the unit totaled $201.3 million, soaring 110.4% year over year. The reported profit figure also surpassed the consensus mark of $191 million.



Used-vehicle retail sales rose 53.1% from the year-ago period to $1,359.9 million. The sales figure also outpaced the consensus mark of $1,220 million. The gross profit from the unit summed $87.8 million, jumping 50.2% year over year. The reported profit figure, however, missed the consensus mark of $95 million.



Used-vehicle wholesale sales climbed 19.5% from the corresponding quarter last year to $93.5 million but missed the consensus mark of $96 million. The gross profit from used-vehicle wholesale sales fell to $2.8 million from $3.8 million reported in the year-ago period. The reported figure missed the consensus mark of $4.73 million.



In the Parts and Service business, the top line rose 34% from the year-ago quarter’s to $472.9 million. The revenue figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $566 million. The gross profit for the segment summed $259.8 million, climbing 31.4% year on year but missing the consensus mark of $304 million.



Revenues from the Finance and Insurance business improved 37.7% from the prior-year period’s levels to $173 million, topping the consensus mark of $140 million. The profit for the segment was break-even.

Segments in Detail

In the reported quarter, revenues in the U.S. business segment climbed 28.6% year over year to $3,091.3 million. The segment’s gross profit surged 49.5% to $620.9 million. During the reported quarter, the retail new-vehicle, retail used-vehicle and wholesale used-vehicle units sold were 29,498, 33,940 and 6,001, respectively.



In the reported period, revenues jumped 37% year over year to $753 million for the U.K. business segment. Also, the gross profit summed $103.8 million, up 57.3% from the year-ago quarter. During the reported quarter, the retail new-vehicle, retail used-vehicle, and wholesale used-vehicle units sold were 7,235, 9,866 and 3,098, respectively.

Financial Position

Group 1 Automotive had cash and cash equivalents of $16.6 million as of Mar 31, 2022, down from $14.9 million in the corresponding period of 2021. Total debt was $1,988.7 million as of Mar 31, 2022, down from the $2,035.7 million recorded on Dec 31, 2021.



During the current quarter, GPI repurchased 638,696 shares at an average price of $180.3 per common share for a total of $115.2 million. As of Mar 31, 2022, the company had 16.7 million common shares outstanding.

