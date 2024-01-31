News & Insights

Group 1 Automotive To Cut U.K. Headcount By Approximately 10% - Update

January 31, 2024 — 08:42 am EST

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) President and Chief Executive Officer Daryl Kenningham said the automotive retailer expects to cut its U.K. headcount by approximately 10 percent as it focuses on reducing costs in the U.K. in the first quarter of 2024.

"We continue to execute well in this evolving U.S. market. We experienced challenges in our U.K. operations during the current quarter with used vehicles and recognize we have some work ahead of us to bring our costs back in-line with recent trends," added Kenningham.

GPI

