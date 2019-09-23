Group 1 Automotive Sees Up To $15.0 Mln Damages On Tropical Storm Imelda

(RTTNews) - Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI), in its preliminary assessment of damages across its Southeast Texas dealerships in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Imelda, said that it estimates total financial damages associated with the storm at about $12.5 million - $15.0 million. The amount includes insurance deductibles for damaged inventory and facilities, and disaster pay for employees.

The company noted that its preliminary assessments indicated all facilities are intact and operations are open, though some with limited services, despite significant damage to inventory and some facilities due to extensive flooding in the region.

The company said, "Group 1's Houston stores reopened on Friday, September 20, 2019. Operations in Beaumont are open on a more limited basis, as that area was significantly impacted by the flooding."

