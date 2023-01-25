Group 1 Automotive Q4 Results Climb, Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Group 1 Automotive, Inc.(GPI), an automotive retailer, reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net income available to common shares climbed 81.1 percent to $152.4 million from last year's $84.2 million.

Earnings per share were $10.76, up 122.6 percent from $4.84 a year ago.

Net income from continuing operations, meanwhile, declined 4 percent to $156.7 million from prior year's $163.2 million. Current quarter earnings per share from continuing operations was $10.75, an 18.6 percent increase from $9.06 for the prior year quarter.

Adjusted earnings were $10.88 per share, compared to $9.54 per share last year.

Adjusted net income from continuing operations was $158.4 million, a 6.7 percent decrease from $169.9 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was $10.86, compared to $9.43.

On average, 7 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $10.66 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Total revenues for the quarter were $4.07 billion, a 16.6 percent increase from $3.49 billion a year ago.

Analysts expected revenues of $3.90 billion for the quarter.

