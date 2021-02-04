Markets
GPI

Group 1 Automotive Q4 Profit Surges, But Results Miss Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income surged to $96.5 million or $5.43 per share from $46.3 million or $2.57 per share in the year-ago period.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $5.66 per share, compared to $3.01 per share last year.

However, total revenue for the quarter decreased 3.9 percent to $2.99 billion from $3.11 billion in the year-ago quarter.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $5.82 per share for the quarter on revenues of $3.01 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"With an expected market recovery in both the U.S. and U.K., we are in a good position to more actively pursue growth via acquisitions, as well as through our core aftersales and used vehicle businesses," said Earl Hesterberg, Group 1's President and Chief Executive Officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GPI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More