Group 1 Automotive Q4 Profit Rises; Results Beat Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) on Wednesday reported that its fourth quarter net income available to common shares increased to $46.3 million or $2.57 per share from $29.6 million or $1.62 per share in the year-ago period.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $3.01 per share, compared to $2.31 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted earnings per share excluded net after-tax adjustments of $0.44 per share in the latest quarter and $0.69 per share in the year-ago period.

Total revenue for the quarter rose 7 percent to $3.11 billion from $2.91 billion a year ago.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter on revenues of $3.02 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.