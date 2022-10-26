Group 1 Automotive Q3 Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Group 1 Automotive, Inc.(GPI), an automotive retailer, reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net income available to common shares grew 14.4 percent $190.3 million from $166.4 million a year ago.

Earnings per share were $12.48, up 33.8 percent from $9.33 last year.

Net income from continuing operations for the current quarter was $197.1 million, a 14.2 percent increase from $172.5 million last year.

Earnings per share from continuing operations were $12.57, up 34.4 percent from $9.35 in the prior year.

Adjusted net income from continuing operations was $188.1 million, compared to $174.1 million in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was $12.00, compared to $9.44 a year ago.

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $4.2 billion, a 22 percent increase from $3.4 billion in 2021.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $11.3 per share for the quarter on revenues of $4.02 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

