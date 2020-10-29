Markets
GPI

Group 1 Automotive Q3 Profit More Than Triples; Results Beat View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI), an automotive retailer, on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $121.9 million or $6.83 per share, up sharply from $36.7 million or $2.04 per share in the year-ago period.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $6.97 per share, compared to $3.02 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Third-quarter total revenue declined 2.5 percent to $3.04 billion from $3.12 billion a year ago.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $6.07 per share for the quarter on revenues of $3.01 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Group 1 Automotive expects to reinstate a quarterly cash dividend following its board meeting in mid-November 2020, and payable in mid-December 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GPI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular