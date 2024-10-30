Group 1 Automotive Q3 24 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Group 1 Automotive, Inc (GPI) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on October 30, 2024, to discuss Q3 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.group1corp.com/events

To listen to the call, dial 1-888-317-6003 (US) or 1-412-317-6061 (International), Passcode: 2417011.

For a replay call, dial 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (International), Replay Code: 5473305.

