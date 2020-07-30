Group 1 Automotive Q2 Adj. Earnings Beat Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) on Thursday reported that its second-quarter net income available to common shares were $29.1 million or $1.63 per share, down from $47.4 million or $2.64 per share in the year-ago period.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $3.77 per share, compared to $2.83 per share a year ago.

Total revenue for the quarter declined 29.1 percent to $2.13 billion from $3.01 billion in the year-ago period.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter on revenues of $2.15 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

