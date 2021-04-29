Markets
GPI

Group 1 Automotive Q1 Profit Tops Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) reported first quarter adjusted net income per share of $5.57, a 236.2 percent increase from $1.66, last year. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $4.43, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter net income was $101.9 million, a 242.3 percent increase from last year. Net income per share was $5.52, compared to $1.61.

First quarter total revenues was $3.0 billion, an 11.9 percent increase from $2.7 billion, last year. The company said this revenue increase was driven by U.S. new and used vehicle revenue growth of more than 20 percent. Analysts expected revenue of $2.69 billion, for the quarter.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive were up 3% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GPI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular