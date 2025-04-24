Group 1 Automotive Q1 25 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Group 1 Automotive, Inc (GPI) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on April 24, 2025, to discuss Q1 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.group1corp.com/events

To listen to the call, dial 1-888-317-6003 (US) or 1-412-317-6061 (International), Passcode 6190481.

For a replay call, dial 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (International), Replay Code: 3074572.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.