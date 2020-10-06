Group 1 Automotive Projects Q3 Adj. EPS To Grow 112% To 125% YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) reported preliminary financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The company projects earnings per share to be between $6.25 and $6.65, and adjusted earnings per share between $6.40 and $6.80. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $3.51. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Group 1 Automotive said the earnings increase represents a continuation of the solid profit performance of May and June 2020.

Group 1 Automotive also announced a new $200 million share repurchase authorization. The company expects that any repurchase of shares will be funded from cash from operations.

Group 1 Automotive expects to reinstate a quarterly cash dividend following its board meeting in mid-November payable in mid-December.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive were up 5% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.