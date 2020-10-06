Markets
GPI

Group 1 Automotive Projects Q3 Adj. EPS To Grow 112% To 125% YoY - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) reported preliminary financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The company projects earnings per share to be between $6.25 and $6.65, and adjusted earnings per share between $6.40 and $6.80. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $3.51. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Group 1 Automotive said the earnings increase represents a continuation of the solid profit performance of May and June 2020.

Group 1 Automotive also announced a new $200 million share repurchase authorization. The company expects that any repurchase of shares will be funded from cash from operations.

Group 1 Automotive expects to reinstate a quarterly cash dividend following its board meeting in mid-November payable in mid-December.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive were up 5% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GPI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular