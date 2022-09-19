Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Group 1 Automotive's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 Group 1 Automotive had debt of US$2.57b, up from US$1.78b in one year. And it doesn't have much cash, so its net debt is about the same. NYSE:GPI Debt to Equity History September 19th 2022

A Look At Group 1 Automotive's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Group 1 Automotive had liabilities of US$1.68b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$2.42b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$26.3m in cash and US$152.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$3.92b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$2.45b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Group 1 Automotive would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Group 1 Automotive's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 2.2 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its commanding EBIT of 12.0 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. Importantly, Group 1 Automotive grew its EBIT by 39% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Group 1 Automotive's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the last three years, Group 1 Automotive actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Our View

Based on what we've seen Group 1 Automotive is not finding it easy, given its level of total liabilities, but the other factors we considered give us cause to be optimistic. There's no doubt that its ability to to cover its interest expense with its EBIT is pretty flash. When we consider all the factors mentioned above, we do feel a bit cautious about Group 1 Automotive's use of debt. While debt does have its upside in higher potential returns, we think shareholders should definitely consider how debt levels might make the stock more risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example Group 1 Automotive has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

