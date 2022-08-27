Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.38

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.'s (NYSE:GPI) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.38 on 15th of September. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 0.8%, which is below the industry average.

Group 1 Automotive's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. However, Group 1 Automotive's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 25.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 4.4%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future. NYSE:GPI Historic Dividend August 27th 2022

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.52 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.52. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 11% over that duration. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Group 1 Automotive has impressed us by growing EPS at 48% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Group 1 Automotive Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Group 1 Automotive is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Group 1 Automotive (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

