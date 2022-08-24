Group 1 Automotive Names Daryl Kenningham New CEO; Current Chief Executive To Retire

Markets
(RTTNews) - Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) on Wednesday said its President and Chief Executive Officer, Earl J. Hesterberg will retire, effective December 31.

Daryl Kenningham, the company's President of U.S. Operations, has been appointed as President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately, and will also succeed Hesterberg as CEO effective January 1, 2023, Group 1 Automotive said.

