Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 26th of February will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of March.

Group 1 Automotive's next dividend payment will be US$0.31 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.20 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Group 1 Automotive has a trailing yield of 0.8% on the current share price of $148.73. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Group 1 Automotive has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 3.8% of its income after tax.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Group 1 Automotive has grown its earnings rapidly, up 33% a year for the past five years. Group 1 Automotive earnings per share have been sprinting ahead like the Road Runner at a track and field day; scarcely stopping even for a cheeky "beep-beep". We also like that it is reinvesting most of its profits in its business.'

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Group 1 Automotive has delivered 12% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

Is Group 1 Automotive an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Companies like Group 1 Automotive that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Group 1 Automotive ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Group 1 Automotive is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Group 1 Automotive that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

