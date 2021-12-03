Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) insiders sold US$16m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

The fact that multiple Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Group 1 Automotive Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President, Earl Hesterberg, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.4m worth of shares at a price of US$169 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$203). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 6.9% of Earl Hesterberg's holding.

Group 1 Automotive insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:GPI Insider Trading Volume December 3rd 2021

Group 1 Automotive Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Group 1 Automotive shares. In total, insiders dumped US$3.5m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership of Group 1 Automotive

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Group 1 Automotive insiders own 4.3% of the company, currently worth about US$142m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Group 1 Automotive Tell Us?

Insiders sold Group 1 Automotive shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Group 1 Automotive makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Group 1 Automotive. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Group 1 Automotive (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

