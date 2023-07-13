Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Group 1 Automotive (GPI)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 12% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $270.05 in the previous session. Group 1 Automotive has gained 47.9% since the start of the year compared to the 16.5% move for the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the 44.2% return for the Zacks Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on April 26, 2023, Group 1 Automotive reported EPS of $10.93 versus consensus estimate of $9.7.

For the current fiscal year, Group 1 Automotive is expected to post earnings of $40.94 per share on $16.91 billion in revenues. This represents a -10.44% change in EPS on a 4.23% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $36.43 per share on $16.72 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of -11.02% and -1.09%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Group 1 Automotive may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Group 1 Automotive has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 6.5X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 8.2X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 4.9X versus its peer group's average of 5.8X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.12. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Group 1 Automotive currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Group 1 Automotive meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Group 1 Automotive shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does GPI Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of GPI have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG). ABG has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 5.42%, and for the current fiscal year, ABG is expected to post earnings of $31.71 per share on revenue of $14.51 billion.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. have gained 13.2% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 7.92X and a P/CF of 6.01X.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is in the top 28% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for GPI and ABG, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.