Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GPI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.94% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $199.79, the dividend yield is .7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GPI was $199.79, representing a -5.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $211.79 and a 73.44% increase over the 52 week low of $115.19.

GPI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) and Tractor Supply Company (TSCO). GPI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $30.63. Zacks Investment Research reports GPI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 89.4%, compared to an industry average of -13.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the gpi Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GPI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GPI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (PSCD)

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (XSVM)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 (RWJ)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value (SLYV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSVM with an increase of 8.68% over the last 100 days. PSCD has the highest percent weighting of GPI at 2.52%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.