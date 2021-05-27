Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GPI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.45% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $161.25, the dividend yield is .82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GPI was $161.25, representing a -7.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $175.04 and a 189% increase over the 52 week low of $55.80.

GPI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Carvana Co. (CVNA) and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY). GPI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $19.41. Zacks Investment Research reports GPI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.76%, compared to an industry average of 23%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GPI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GPI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GPI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 (RWJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RWJ with an increase of 48.07% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GPI at 1.26%.

