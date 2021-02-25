Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GPI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.33% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of GPI was $157.67, representing a -3.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $162.65 and a 500.53% increase over the 52 week low of $26.26.

GPI is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Carvana Co. (CVNA) and Copart, Inc. (CPRT). GPI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $15.5. Zacks Investment Research reports GPI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.63%, compared to an industry average of 21.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GPI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GPI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GPI as a top-10 holding:

Pacer Funds (CALF)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 (RWJ)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (XSVM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RWJ with an increase of 76.15% over the last 100 days. CALF has the highest percent weighting of GPI at 2.01%.

