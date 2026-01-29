Group 1 Automotive, Inc Reveals Drop In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Group 1 Automotive, Inc (GPI) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $43.1 million, or $3.52 per share. This compares with $92.9 million, or $7.09 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Group 1 Automotive, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $104.5 million or $8.54 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.6% to $5.580 billion from $5.546 billion last year.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

