Group 1 Automotive, Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Group 1 Automotive, Inc (GPI) released a profit for third quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $12.8 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $114.9 million, or $8.69 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Group 1 Automotive, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $133.5 million or $10.43 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $10.73 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.7% to $5.782 billion from $5.221 billion last year.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.8 Mln. vs. $114.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.00 vs. $8.69 last year. -Revenue: $5.782 Bln vs. $5.221 Bln last year.

