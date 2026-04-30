Group 1 Automotive, Inc Announces Climb In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Group 1 Automotive, Inc (GPI) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $130.2 million, or $10.85 per share. This compares with $128.1 million, or $9.67 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Group 1 Automotive, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $104.3 million or $8.69 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.8% to $5.407 billion from $5.505 billion last year.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $130.2 Mln. vs. $128.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $10.85 vs. $9.67 last year. -Revenue: $5.407 Bln vs. $5.505 Bln last year.

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