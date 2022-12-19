Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: GPI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $175.34, changing hands as low as $173.76 per share. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GPI's low point in its 52 week range is $136.16 per share, with $201.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $176.83.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.