Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2025, Group 1 Automotive (GPI) reported revenue of $5.7 billion, up 21.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $11.52, compared to $9.80 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.55 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $10.31, the EPS surprise was +11.74%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Units sold - Retail new vehicles sold : 55,763 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 55,942.

: 55,763 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 55,942. Units sold - Retail used vehicles sold : 60,240 compared to the 56,854 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 60,240 compared to the 56,854 average estimate based on four analysts. Average sales price per unit sold - United States - New Vehicle Retail : $51,938.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $51,981.75.

: $51,938.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $51,981.75. Average sales price per unit sold - United States - Used Vehicle Retail : $30,335.00 compared to the $30,182.89 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $30,335.00 compared to the $30,182.89 average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- United States - New vehicle retail sales : $2.13 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.2 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%.

: $2.13 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.2 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%. Revenues- United States - Used vehicle retail sales : $1.2 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

: $1.2 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%. Revenues- United Kingdom - New vehicle retail sales : $602.5 million versus $589.26 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +69.9% change.

: $602.5 million versus $589.26 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +69.9% change. Revenues- United Kingdom - F&I, net : $38.8 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $24.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +138%.

: $38.8 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $24.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +138%. Revenues- New vehicle retail sales : $2.74 billion compared to the $2.78 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.7% year over year.

: $2.74 billion compared to the $2.78 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.7% year over year. Revenues- Finance, insurance and other, net : $237.8 million versus $221.58 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.8% change.

: $237.8 million versus $221.58 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.8% change. Revenues- Total Used vehicle : $2.01 billion versus $1.82 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.2% change.

: $2.01 billion versus $1.82 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.2% change. Revenues- Used vehicle wholesale sales: $163.8 million versus $123.8 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +57.1% change.

Here is how Group 1 Automotive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Group 1 Automotive have returned -5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

