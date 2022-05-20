Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

Group 1 Automotive (GPI) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, GPI broke through the 50-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.

Shares of GPI have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 6.1%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that GPI could be poised for a continued surge.

Once investors consider GPI's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 3 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on GPI for more gains in the near future.

