Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Group 1 Automotive (GPI) reported $5.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.6%. EPS of $8.49 for the same period compares to $10.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.66 billion, representing a surprise of -1.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -9.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $9.36.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Units sold - United States - Retail new vehicles sold : 41,777 compared to the 42,384 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 41,777 compared to the 42,384 average estimate based on three analysts. Units sold - United States - Retail used vehicles sold : 37,596 versus 38,003 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 37,596 versus 38,003 estimated by three analysts on average. Average sales price per unit sold - United States - New Vehicle Retail : $53,619.00 versus $52,693.57 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $53,619.00 versus $52,693.57 estimated by three analysts on average. Average sales price per unit sold - United States - Used Vehicle Retail : $31,406.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $30,052.29.

: $31,406.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $30,052.29. Revenues- United States - New vehicle retail sales : $2.24 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.9%.

: $2.24 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.9%. Revenues- United States - Used vehicle retail sales : $1.18 billion compared to the $1.14 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.5% year over year.

: $1.18 billion compared to the $1.14 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.5% year over year. Revenues- United Kingdom - New vehicle retail sales : $527.1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $601.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.2%.

: $527.1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $601.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.2%. Revenues- United Kingdom - F&I, net : $32.8 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $34.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.1%.

: $32.8 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $34.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.1%. Revenues- New vehicle retail sales : $2.77 billion compared to the $2.83 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.2% year over year.

: $2.77 billion compared to the $2.83 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.2% year over year. Revenues- Finance, insurance and other, net : $229.7 million versus $232.36 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.9% change.

: $229.7 million versus $232.36 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.9% change. Revenues- Total Used vehicle : $1.88 billion versus $1.87 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change.

: $1.88 billion versus $1.87 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change. Revenues- Used vehicle wholesale sales: $143.6 million versus $144.65 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.4% change.

Here is how Group 1 Automotive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Group 1 Automotive have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

