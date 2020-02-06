Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. GPI reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.01 in fourth-quarter 2019, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.76. The bottom line improved from the prior-year quarter’s $2.31. Results were aided by a stellar performance in the United States along with strong focus on used vehicles, service, finance & insurance businesses, and cost control, partially offset by weakness in the U.S. and U.K. market for new vehicles.
Revenues of $3.11 billion rose 6.94% year over year. Revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 billion.
Reportedly, the company’s adjusted net income rose 28.54% year over year to $56.3 million.
Q4 Highlights
Revenues from new-vehicle retail sales rose 6.9% to $1.68 billion. The same from used-vehicle retail sales improved 8.8% to $838.8 million. However, revenues from wholesale used-vehicle sales declined 5% to $81.8 million.
For the Parts and Service business, the top line improved 6.9% to $379.2 million. Revenues from the Finance and Insurance business rose 4.6% to $129.7 million.
Segments in Detail
Revenues in the U.S. business segment grew 6.8% year over year to $2.4 billion. The segment’s gross profit rose 9% year over year to $384.3 million. In the reported quarter, retail new-vehicle and used-vehicle, and wholesale used-vehicle units sold were 32,347; 29,717 and 7,034, respectively.
Revenues rallied 9.2% year over year to $572.5 million for the U.K. business segment. Gross profit was $66.5 million, marking a 2.4% increase from the fourth quarter of 2018. In the quarter, retail new-vehicle and used-vehicle, and wholesale used-vehicle units sold were 8,626; 7,837 and 4,661, respectively.
Revenues for the Brazil business segment grew 0.6% year over year to $119 million. However, the segment’s gross profit declined 5.1% year over year to $13.9 million. In the reported quarter, retail new-vehicle and used-vehicle, and wholesale used-vehicle units sold were 2,564; 1,117 and 548, respectively.
Financial Details
Group 1 Automotive’s cash and cash equivalents grew to $23.8 million as of Dec 31, 2019, from $15.9 million as of Dec 31, 2018. Long-term debt was $1,432.1 million as of Dec 31, 2019, marking an increase from $1,281.5 million recorded as of Dec 31, 2018. The long-term debt-to-capital ratio stands at 53.28%.
Share Repurchases
In fourth-quarter 2019, the company repurchased 163,484 shares at an average price per common share of $98.28, for $16.1 million. As of Feb 5, 2020, the company had remaining share repurchase authorization of $58.9 million.
