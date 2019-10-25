Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. GPI reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.02 in third-quarter 2019, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.72. The bottom line improved from the prior-year quarter’s $2.47. Results were aided by a stellar performance in the United States, partially offset by weakness in the U.K. market.

Revenues of $3.1 billion rose 7.9% year over year. Revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.9 billion.

Reportedly, the company’s net income rose 9.2% year over year to $38 million.

Q3 Highlights

Revenues from new-vehicle retail sales rose 7.3% to $1.65 billion. The same from used-vehicle retail sales improved 9.8% to $869.7 million. However, revenues from wholesale used-vehicle sales declined 1.5% to $85 million.

For the Parts and Service business, the top line improved 8.2% to $383.5 million. Revenues from the Finance and Insurance business rose 9.9% to $127.6 million.

Segments in Detail

Revenues in the U.S. business segment grew 10.1% year over year to $2.42 billion. The segment’s gross profit rose 9.8% year over year to $387 million. In the reported quarter, retail new-vehicle and used-vehicle, and wholesale used-vehicle units sold were 33,041; 31,505 and 7,565, respectively.

Revenues fell 0.2% year over year to $584.6 million for the U.K. business segment. Gross profit was $65 million, marking a 5.4% fall from the third quarter of 2018. In the quarter, retail new-vehicle and used-vehicle, and wholesale used-vehicle units sold were 9,329; 8,573 and 4,894, respectively.

Revenues for the Brazil business segment grew 7.7% year over year to $110.9 billion. However, the segment’s gross profit declined 2.2% year over year to $13.6 million. In the reported quarter, retail new-vehicle and used-vehicle, and wholesale used-vehicle units sold were 2,262; 1,219 and 430, respectively.

Financial Details

Group 1 Automotive’s cash and cash equivalents grew to $41 million as of Sep 30, 2019, from $15.9 million as of Dec 31, 2018. Long-term debt was $356.8 million as of Sep 30, 2019, marking a decline from $366.7 million recorded as of Dec 31, 2018.

