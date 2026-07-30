Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Group 1 Automotive (GPI) reported $5.39 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.6%. EPS of $9.61 for the same period compares to $11.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.65 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $10.79, the EPS surprise was -10.94%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Units sold - Retail new vehicles sold : 53,335 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 53,491.

: 53,335 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 53,491. Units sold - Retail used vehicles sold : 53,469 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 59,305.

: 53,469 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 59,305. Units sold - United States - Retail new vehicles sold : 38,549 compared to the 37,790 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 38,549 compared to the 37,790 average estimate based on three analysts. Units sold - United States - Retail used vehicles sold : 34,261 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 38,331.

: 34,261 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 38,331. Revenues- United States - New vehicle retail sales : $2.02 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.2%.

: $2.02 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.2%. Revenues- United Kingdom - New vehicle retail sales : $583.1 million versus $665.14 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.2% change.

: $583.1 million versus $665.14 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.2% change. Revenues- United States - F&I, net : $178.8 million compared to the $194.7 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.2% year over year.

: $178.8 million compared to the $194.7 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.2% year over year. Revenues- United States - Parts and service sales : $531 million versus $564.43 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.4% change.

: $531 million versus $564.43 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.4% change. Revenues- New vehicle retail sales : $2.61 billion versus $2.68 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.7% change.

: $2.61 billion versus $2.68 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.7% change. Revenues- Finance, insurance and other, net : $216.8 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $236.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.8%.

: $216.8 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $236.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.8%. Revenues- Total Used vehicle : $1.87 billion versus $2.02 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.1% change.

: $1.87 billion versus $2.02 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.1% change. Revenues- Used vehicle wholesale sales: $151.5 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $163.1 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.5%.

Here is how Group 1 Automotive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Group 1 Automotive here>>>

Shares of Group 1 Automotive have returned +24.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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