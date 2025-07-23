Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Group 1 Automotive (GPI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $10.31 per share, reflecting an increase of 5.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5.55 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Group 1 Automotive metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- New vehicle retail sales' reaching $2.78 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Finance, insurance and other, net' should arrive at $221.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Total Used vehicle' will likely reach $1.82 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +16.8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Used vehicle wholesale sales' will reach $123.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +18.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- United States - New vehicle retail sales' to come in at $2.20 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- United States - Used vehicle retail sales' to reach $1.21 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- United Kingdom - New vehicle retail sales' of $589.26 million. The estimate points to a change of +66.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- United Kingdom - F&I, net' will reach $24.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of +53.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Units sold - Retail new vehicles sold' will reach 55,942 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 47,661 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Units sold - Retail used vehicles sold' should come in at 56,854 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 49,260 .

The consensus estimate for 'Average sales price per unit sold - United States - Used Vehicle Retail' stands at $30182.89 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $29834.00 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Units sold - United Kingdom - Retail new vehicles sold' at 14,037 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8,388 .

