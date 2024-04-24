Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Group 1 Automotive (GPI) reported $4.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.2%. EPS of $9.49 for the same period compares to $10.93 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.3 billion, representing a surprise of +3.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.32%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $9.52.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Group 1 Automotive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Units sold - United States - Retail new vehicles sold : 35,341 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 32,971.

: 35,341 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 32,971. Units sold - United States - Retail used vehicles sold : 37,885 versus 35,438 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 37,885 versus 35,438 estimated by three analysts on average. Average sales price per unit sold - United States - New Vehicle Retail : $50,913 compared to the $51,460.45 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $50,913 compared to the $51,460.45 average estimate based on three analysts. Average sales price per unit sold - United States - Used Vehicle Retail : $28,855 compared to the $28,958.63 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $28,855 compared to the $28,958.63 average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- United States - New vehicle retail sales : $1.80 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.70 billion.

: $1.80 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.70 billion. Revenues- United States - Used vehicle retail sales : $1.10 billion versus $1.02 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $1.10 billion versus $1.02 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- United Kingdom - New vehicle retail sales : $382.80 million compared to the $369.29 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $382.80 million compared to the $369.29 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- United Kingdom - F&I, net : $17.50 million versus $18.40 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $17.50 million versus $18.40 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- New vehicle retail sales : $2.18 billion compared to the $2.07 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.6% year over year.

: $2.18 billion compared to the $2.07 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.6% year over year. Revenues- Finance, insurance and other, net : $188.90 million versus $176 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.4% change.

: $188.90 million versus $176 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.4% change. Revenues- Total Used vehicle : $1.52 billion versus $1.45 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change.

: $1.52 billion versus $1.45 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change. Revenues- Used vehicle wholesale sales: $106 million versus $112.01 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.4% change.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

