Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Group 1 Automotive (GPI) reported $5.51 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.2%. EPS of $10.17 for the same period compares to $9.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.34 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $9.68, the EPS surprise was +5.06%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Group 1 Automotive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Units sold - Retail new vehicles sold : 56,099 compared to the 53,828 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 56,099 compared to the 53,828 average estimate based on four analysts. Units sold - Retail used vehicles sold : 59,618 versus 57,309 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 59,618 versus 57,309 estimated by four analysts on average. Average sales price per unit sold - United States - Used Vehicle Retail : $29,636 versus $29,479.27 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $29,636 versus $29,479.27 estimated by three analysts on average. Units sold - United Kingdom - Retail new vehicles sold : 18,264 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14,350.

: 18,264 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14,350. Revenues- United States - New vehicle retail sales : $1.97 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%.

: $1.97 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%. Revenues- United States - Used vehicle retail sales : $1.14 billion versus $1.18 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.1% change.

: $1.14 billion versus $1.18 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.1% change. Revenues- United Kingdom - New vehicle retail sales : $711.20 million compared to the $603.07 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +85.8% year over year.

: $711.20 million compared to the $603.07 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +85.8% year over year. Revenues- United Kingdom - F&I, net : $40.80 million compared to the $27.46 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +133.1% year over year.

: $40.80 million compared to the $27.46 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +133.1% year over year. Revenues- New vehicle retail sales : $2.68 billion compared to the $2.64 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.8% year over year.

: $2.68 billion compared to the $2.64 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.8% year over year. Revenues- Finance, insurance and other, net : $226.20 million versus $211.82 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.8% change.

: $226.20 million versus $211.82 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.8% change. Revenues- Total Used vehicle : $1.91 billion versus $1.80 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.2% change.

: $1.91 billion versus $1.80 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.2% change. Revenues- Used vehicle wholesale sales: $151.60 million compared to the $121.03 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +43% year over year.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

