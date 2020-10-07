Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Shares of Group 1 Automotive (GPI) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 32.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $123.2 in the previous session. Group 1 Automotive has gained 18.6% since the start of the year compared to the 32.8% move for the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the 24.9% return for the Zacks Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on July 30, 2020, Group 1 Automotive reported EPS of $3.77 versus consensus estimate of $0.91.

For the current fiscal year, Group 1 Automotive is expected to post earnings of $12.43 per share on $10.67 billion in revenues. This represents a 13.72% change in EPS on a -11.42% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $13.51 per share on $11.29 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 8.67% and 5.81%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Group 1 Automotive may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Group 1 Automotive has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 9.6X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 8.1X versus its peer group's average of 8.5X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.78. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Group 1 Automotive currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Group 1 Automotive fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Group 1 Automotive shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does Group 1 Automotive Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of Group 1 Automotive have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? Some of its industry peers are also impressive, including AutoNation (AN), Asbury Automotive Group (ABG), and Lithia Motors (LAD), all of which currently have a Zacks Rank of at least #2 and a VGM Score of at least B, making them well-rounded choices.

The Zacks Industry Rank is in the top 2% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for Group 1 Automotive, even beyond its own solid fundamental situation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.