Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Declares $0.45 Dividend

Group 1 Automotive said on May 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $224.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.80%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.13%, the lowest has been 0.66%, and the highest has been 2.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=206).

The current dividend yield is 0.73 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 697 funds or institutions reporting positions in Group 1 Automotive. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPI is 0.24%, an increase of 18.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.81% to 17,640K shares. The put/call ratio of GPI is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.80% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Group 1 Automotive is 297.64. The forecasts range from a low of 135.34 to a high of $451.50. The average price target represents an increase of 32.80% from its latest reported closing price of 224.12.

The projected annual revenue for Group 1 Automotive is 16,235MM, a decrease of 1.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 39.74.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,080K shares representing 7.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,155K shares, representing a decrease of 6.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPI by 7.41% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 493K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 97.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPI by 2.27% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 484K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 489K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPI by 11.32% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 430K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 429K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPI by 2.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 420K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 449K shares, representing a decrease of 6.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPI by 9.18% over the last quarter.

Group 1 Automotive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Group 1 Automotive Inc. owns and operates 184 automotive dealerships, 237 franchises, and 49 collision centers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Brazil that offer 31 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

