GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE Earnings Results: $GPI Reports Quarterly Earnings

GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE ($GPI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $10.17 per share, beating estimates of $9.81 by $0.36. The company also reported revenue of $5,505,300,000, beating estimates of $5,431,261,062 by $74,038,938.

GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE Insider Trading Activity

GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE insiders have traded $GPI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LINCOLN PEREIRA sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $2,560,097

PETER C DELONGCHAMPS (Sr. VP, Financial Svcs/Mfr Rel) sold 2,587 shares for an estimated $966,011

EDWARD MCKISSIC (Senior VP, Human Resources) sold 79 shares for an estimated $29,546

GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE stock to their portfolio, and 191 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

