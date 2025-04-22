GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE Earnings Preview: Recent $GPI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE ($GPI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $5,431,261,062 and earnings of $9.81 per share.
GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE Insider Trading Activity
GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE insiders have traded $GPI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LINCOLN PEREIRA sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $2,560,097
- PETER C DELONGCHAMPS (Sr. VP, Financial Svcs/Mfr Rel) sold 2,587 shares for an estimated $966,011
- EDWARD MCKISSIC (Senior VP, Human Resources) sold 79 shares for an estimated $29,546
GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 167 institutional investors add shares of GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE stock to their portfolio, and 189 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP removed 134,726 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,784,314
- HENNESSY ADVISORS INC removed 124,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,263,520
- LAKEWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 111,500 shares (-43.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,995,020
- PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 111,308 shares (-56.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,914,095
- FMR LLC added 107,663 shares (+26.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,377,801
- WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P/NC added 94,354 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,038,510
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 88,069 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,119,322
