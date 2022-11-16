Markets
Group 1 Automotive Boosts Dividend, Stock Repurchase Authorization

November 16, 2022 — 06:49 am EST

(RTTNews) - Automotive retailer Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) announced Wednesday its board of directors increased the Company's common stock repurchase authorization by $161 million to $200 million. The Company expects that any repurchase of shares will be funded by cash from operations. Repurchased shares will be held in treasury.

Group 1's board of directors also declared a 2.6 percent higher cash dividend of $0.39 per share for the third quarter of 2022, payable on December 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of December 1, 2022.

