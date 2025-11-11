Markets
GPI

Group 1 Automotive Board Approves To Repurchase $500 Mln Of Shares

November 11, 2025 — 08:47 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Group 1 Automotive, Inc.(GPI) announced its board approved a new share repurchase authorization of $500 million, and also declared a quarterly dividend.

The company announced that its board increased the company's common share repurchase authorization by $457 million to $500 million. Year-to-date 2025, the company repurchased 1,038,797 shares representing approximately 8% of the Company's outstanding common shares at January 1, 2025, at an average price per common share of $417.38, for a total of $434 million.

Group 1's board of directors also declared a $0.50 dividend per share that will be payable on December 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of December 1, 2025. The dividend is consistent with its previously announced increase of 6% in its annualized dividend rate from $1.88 per share in 2024 to $2.00 per share in 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GPI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.