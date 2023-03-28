Markets
Group 1 Automotive Announces Acquisition Of Estero Bay Chevrolet In Estero, Florida

March 28, 2023 — 06:39 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) announced the expansion of its U.S. operations with the acquisition of Estero Bay Chevrolet in Estero, Florida. The dealership is located near the city of Fort Myers in Southwest Florida. Estero Bay Chevrolet is the 5th ranked Chevrolet dealership in new vehicle volume in the state of Florida. Group 1 Automotive expects the dealership to generate $150 million in annual revenues.

Updating its year-to-date repurchase activity, Group 1 Automotive said, through March 28, 2023, 180,982 shares at an average price of $191.85, for a total of $34.7 million have been repurchased.

